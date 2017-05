(WTNH) — If you are planning on doing some spring cleaning this weekend, Uber says it can help.

This Saturday you can get an Uber car to take your donated clothing to Goodwill for free.

Uber says a special button will pop up on the app this Saturday that says “Goodwill.”

If you hit it, a driver will pick up your bagged clothes and will take them to Goodwill.

Uber says it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

They expect the demand to be high with extremely limited availability.