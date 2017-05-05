Westbrook Police search for bank robber

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Westbrook Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a bank on Friday.

According to troopers, at approximately 4:30 p.m., they were called to a bank robbery at the Key Bank on Boston Post Road in Westbrook.

A weapon was implied, but not displayed, according to police. The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officials are describing the suspect as a white male, unshaven, wearing jeans, black-rimmed sunglasses and a navy blue, hooded rain jacket with a white “POLO” logo lettering. The suspect was also wearing a white undergarment-type clothing that covered his wrist and hands.

Police believe the suspect may have fled in a grey SUV-type vehicle that was parked in the rear of an adjacent business.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 399-2100. All calls will remain confidential.