Windsor Locks accident leaves car in water

Windsor Locks police cruiser (file).

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Windsor Locks police have given a summons to a driver after their car went through a guard rail and over some train tracks, before finally coming to a stop in a shallow canal shortly after midnight Friday.

Police say the driver of the car passed a field sobriety test, but was charged with reckless driving.

The people inside the vehicle were able to make it out through an open window before emergency crews got to  got to the scene. An ambulance was called to but there was only one minor injury reported.

