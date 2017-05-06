45th Annual Waterbury Greek Festival Preview

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week is the 45th Annual Greek Festival hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Waterbury and we had Margo and Joanie join us this morning to give us a preview.

The event is from May 11th to 14th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury. The event kicks off at 11 a.m.

You can expect Greek food & pastries, live Greek music in the evenings, dancing by the youth Greek Dance groups, Church tours, Greek jewelry & souvenirs, plants and more.

For more information go to the Greek Fest website.

 

