Annual ride to honor Sandy Hook victims reverses course

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 photo, a sign welcomes people to the village of Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A team of 26 bicyclists is set to arrive in Newtown this weekend, putting a new twist on an annual ride to honor the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The riders have peddled from Newtown to Washington D.C. every year since the shooting at the elementary school to push for national gun control legislation.

This year the riders, one for every victim, have decided to do the ride in reverse. They are set to arrive in Newtown on Sunday.

Ride organizer Monte Frank said they felt they needed to put Washington behind them this year and instead focus on state and local efforts to combat gun violence.

The ride is set to finish a rally in Newtown that will include several family members of Sandy Hook victims.

