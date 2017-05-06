Don’t plant just yet!

After a lot of up and down temperatures, I’m sure you’re getting very anxious to plant. You’ve probably heard “wait until Mother’s Day to plant” for…well your whole life if you’ve lived in Connecticut. So why wait? It’s close enough isn’t it? Sadly, it isn’t!

The weather in New England can be all over the place. We’ve seen snow before Halloween and 70s in the middle of the winter, so why not frost this late in the spring right? Well check out the average last frost dates across Connecticut.

What you may notice is that according to this map, all of our last frosts finish before Mother’s Day so why not just plant towards the end of April? Experts warn that it’s not a good idea unless you’re prepared for two things:

Be ready to cover up your crops or heat them at night or… Expect to see some of your plants die.

Keep in mind that this is an average so you’re just as likely to see frost after these dates than you are before them. So how late can we see frost? Well in order to find out, I checked out the stats on one of the chilliest spots in Connecticut. That location is Barkhamsted. When I checked the latest date with temperatures 38 degrees or colder, I found that they saw a 38 degree night time temperature in the middle of July back in 2000. Now 38 degrees is typically the number you need to be at in order to see the chance for frost…it does not guarantee frost. With that being said, record temperatures in the 30s are harder and harder to come by this time of the year, but not impossible.

This week will end up being below average, and with a chilly day on Monday, clear skies on Monday night, the potential for frost returns for most of the state. Trust me, just wait another week before planting!