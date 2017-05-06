Hartford Archdiocese to announce reorganization plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford is planning a major reorganization that is expected to involve the closing of a number of churches.

Archbishop Leonard Blair is expected to announce the changes on Sunday. A press conference is scheduled at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield.

The archdiocese currently oversees 212 parishes in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. The new plan is expected to include 127 parishes, instead of 212, as of June 29. The church anticipates shrinking to 85 pastorates by 2027.

Some churches may be repurposed into such things as youth centers or homeless shelters.

The archdiocese began working on a consolidation plan last spring due to factors such as a declining number of priests and lower attendance at Masses.

