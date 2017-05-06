Healthy but delicious birthday treats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people assume that eating clean isn’t fun or tasty especially when it comes to sweets. For those celebrating a birthday, Caryn Sullivan stopped by our kitchen to give us some ideas on how to make healthy choices.  Sullivan says think good, better, best.

Good – Organic/Non-GMO ingredients

  • Packaged goods (macaroons or non-dairy ice creams)
  • Specially made big bakery treats/cupcakes made without artificial ingredients and coconut sugar/syrups

Better – Wholesome Sweets with few ingredients

  • Homemade Cacao fudge or cacao chocolate mousse
  • Medjool dates filled with nut butters

Best – Fruit Cakes (not fruitcakes) – be creative in the presentation

  • Think of a ½ cantaloupe as a cake
  • Cupcake tins filled with berries

 

