Healthy but delicious birthday treats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people assume that eating clean isn’t fun or tasty especially when it comes to sweets. For those celebrating a birthday, Caryn Sullivan stopped by our kitchen to give us some ideas on how to make healthy choices. Sullivan says think good, better, best.
Good – Organic/Non-GMO ingredients
- Packaged goods (macaroons or non-dairy ice creams)
- Specially made big bakery treats/cupcakes made without artificial ingredients and coconut sugar/syrups
Better – Wholesome Sweets with few ingredients
- Homemade Cacao fudge or cacao chocolate mousse
- Medjool dates filled with nut butters
Best – Fruit Cakes (not fruitcakes) – be creative in the presentation
- Think of a ½ cantaloupe as a cake
- Cupcake tins filled with berries