Healthy but delicious birthday treats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people assume that eating clean isn’t fun or tasty especially when it comes to sweets. For those celebrating a birthday, Caryn Sullivan stopped by our kitchen to give us some ideas on how to make healthy choices. Sullivan says think good, better, best.

Good – Organic/Non-GMO ingredients

Packaged goods (macaroons or non-dairy ice creams)

Specially made big bakery treats/cupcakes made without artificial ingredients and coconut sugar/syrups

Better – Wholesome Sweets with few ingredients

Homemade Cacao fudge or cacao chocolate mousse

Medjool dates filled with nut butters

Best – Fruit Cakes (not fruitcakes) – be creative in the presentation

Think of a ½ cantaloupe as a cake

Cupcake tins filled with berries