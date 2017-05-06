Here’s a list of rainfall totals

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Heavy rain fell across the state yesterday into this morning. Many towns picked up over an inch of rain. Here's a full list of rainfall totals from around the state.

Town Amount
Manchester 0.77
Naugatuck 0.81
Norwalk 0.83
Clinton 0.94
Stafford 0.95
Branford 0.97
Putnam 1.08
North Haven 1.10
Stamford 1.12
Killingworth 1.19
Groton 1.20
Oxford 1.21
Granby 1.23
Ashford 1.23
North Granby 1.25
Branford 1.29
Hebron 1.32
Unionville 1.33
Willimantic 1.34
Farmington 1.39
New London 1.42
Mystic 1.43
Amston 1.44
Columbia 1.46
Milford 1.47
Hartford 1.50
Wethersfield 1.51
Danbury 1.51
West Hartford 1.52
Berlin 1.53
Shelton 1.53
Bristol 1.58
Bethel 1.61
Windsor Locks 1.62
Danielson 1.64
Brookfield 1.65
Newington 1.66
Seymour 1.66
Scotlan 1.69
Naugatuck 1.70
Hampton 1.72
Stamford 1.75
Meriden 1.77
Oakville 1.84
Fairfield 1.85
Wallingford 2.05
Southington 2.24

