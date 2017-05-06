Here’s a list of rainfall totals

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Heavy rain fell across the state yesterday into this morning. Many towns picked up over an inch of rain. Here’s a full list of rainfall totals from around the state. If you have any reports that you would like to send in, please do so on my social media pages. If you would like to look at the full forecast, Click Here!

Town Amount Manchester 0.77 Naugatuck 0.81 Norwalk 0.83 Clinton 0.94 Stafford 0.95 Branford 0.97 Putnam 1.08 North Haven 1.10 Stamford 1.12 Killingworth 1.19 Groton 1.20 Oxford 1.21 Granby 1.23 Ashford 1.23 North Granby 1.25 Branford 1.29 Hebron 1.32 Unionville 1.33 Willimantic 1.34 Farmington 1.39 New London 1.42 Mystic 1.43 Amston 1.44 Columbia 1.46 Milford 1.47 Hartford 1.50 Wethersfield 1.51 Danbury 1.51 West Hartford 1.52 Berlin 1.53 Shelton 1.53 Bristol 1.58 Bethel 1.61 Windsor Locks 1.62 Danielson 1.64 Brookfield 1.65 Newington 1.66 Seymour 1.66 Scotlan 1.69 Naugatuck 1.70 Hampton 1.72 Stamford 1.75 Meriden 1.77 Oakville 1.84 Fairfield 1.85 Wallingford 2.05 Southington 2.24