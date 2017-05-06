I-91 north in Rocky Hill reopens after 2-car accident

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound has reopened after an accident on Saturday morning.

According to CT DOT, around 6:30 a.m., all lanes of I-91 northbound were closed between exits 23 and 24 due to a 2-car accident.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x23 Rocky Hill all lanes temporarily closed for 2 veh injury crash w/rollover & entrapment. Reduce speed approaching area — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 6, 2017

Troopers said there was a vehicle rollover and at least one person was trapped.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the highway was reopened.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Accident – ROCKY HILL #I91 North 0.08 miles beyond Exit 23 (WEST ST) at 5/6/2017 7:11:02 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) May 6, 2017

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident.