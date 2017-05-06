I-91 north in Rocky Hill reopens after 2-car accident

By Published:

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound has reopened after an accident on Saturday morning.

According to CT DOT, around 6:30 a.m., all lanes of I-91 northbound were closed between exits 23 and 24 due to a 2-car accident.

Troopers said there was a vehicle rollover and at least one person was trapped.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the highway was reopened.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident.

