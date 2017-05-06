Malloy appoints consumer protection chief, consumer counsel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has named two top consumer-related advocates in state government.

The Democrat last week appointed Michelle Seagull to become the new commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection. The Glastonbury woman has served as deputy commissioner of the agency since 2011. She was previously a law firm partner.

Seagull has filled in as acting commissioner since Jonathan Harris stepped down last month. He has formed an exploratory committee for a possible run as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018.

Malloy also reappointed Elin Swanson Katz, of West Hartford, to serve another five-year term as Consumer Counsel for the state. It’s an independent office that advocates on behalf of Connecticut consumers regarding issues related to electricity, natural gas, telecommunications and water.