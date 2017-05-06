Malloy appoints consumer protection chief, consumer counsel

By Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has named two top consumer-related advocates in state government.

The Democrat last week appointed Michelle Seagull to become the new commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection. The Glastonbury woman has served as deputy commissioner of the agency since 2011. She was previously a law firm partner.

Seagull has filled in as acting commissioner since Jonathan Harris stepped down last month. He has formed an exploratory committee for a possible run as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018.

Malloy also reappointed Elin Swanson Katz, of West Hartford, to serve another five-year term as Consumer Counsel for the state. It’s an independent office that advocates on behalf of Connecticut consumers regarding issues related to electricity, natural gas, telecommunications and water.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s