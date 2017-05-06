Man turns himself in on sexual assault charges in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester Police Department arrested a man on sexual assault charges after he turned himself in on Friday.

Police say there was an active arrest warrant for 26-year-old Harrison Elenowitz. He rents space at 100 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester, where he is a massage therapist. Elenowitz is being investigated for his actions while working at his business.

The warrant carries a bond of $75,000.

If anyone has information that may be able to assist with the investigation, police ask you to call them at (860) 645-5500.