Ommmmmmmm…..yoga tribe festival kicks off in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yoga Tribe Festival CT is a fundraising event for Off The Mat, Into The World (OTM), a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging yoga and activism.

Founded in 2007 by Seane Corn, Hala Khouri and Suzanne Sterling, they say OTM uses the tools of yoga, meditation, and self-inquiry to inspire leaders to create conscious, sustainable change.

Some of the organizers stopped by Good Morning Connecticut to fill in Storm Team 8 meteorologist Kevin Arnone about the event. They also gave him a little yoga lesson in the studio.

If you’re interested in the festival it will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 9:00am to 8:00pm, at The Sanctuary in Hamden. The festival schedule includes yoga classes featuring different traditions, styles and instructors in the “main” tent. Throughout the day, there will be yoga classes, workshops, Athleta Trunk show and local vendors, food, live music, circus yoga, guided hikes, and a sacred sweat ceremony.

The festival will close with a kirtan concert featuring Marigold Mantra Groove Band from 6:00 to 8:00 pm along with a bonfire and fire spinning.

For More information head here:

http://www.oursanctuary.org/?page_id=3296