Police: 2 NYC men killed, 1 seriously hurt in vehicle crash

By Published:

LEBANON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two New York City men are dead and another man is in serious condition after they were thrown from their vehicle in Lebanon.

Troopers say all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle after the one-car crash Friday afternoon at an intersection near the South Windham town line.

Police say 43-year-old Levorio Guerrieo and 42-year-old Alejandro Rentas, both of the Bronx, New York, were killed. A third man, 39-year-old Ramon Sanches-Pagan, also of the Bronx, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police haven’t determined who was driving the vehicle.

