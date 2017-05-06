Police warn residents after coyote attacks, kills dog in New London

Related Coverage Coyotes cause concerns in New London neighborhood

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New London are warning residents after a coyote attacked and killed a dog Saturday morning.

Police say around 11:39 a.m., they received a call reporting that a coyote had attacked a dog near 19 Harbor Lane in New London. When officers arrived, they were notified by a resident that a coyote had just attacked and killed their family dog. The attack occurred while the pet was off leash in the yard.

The family said that immediately upon hearing the dog yelping in the yard, they saw a coyote with the dog in its mouth. The coyote dropped the dog and ran off after a family member attacked the coyote with a stick. Police canvassed the area, but could not find the coyote or a den.

New London Police are encouraging members of the community to exercise precaution with their pets.

DO NOT allow pets to run free! Keep cats indoors, particularly at night, and small dogs on a leash or under close supervision at all times.

Always walk dogs on a leash. If approached by a coyote while walking your dog, keep the dog under control and calmly leave the area. DO NOT run or turn your back.

NEVER feed coyotes! DO NOT place food out for any mammals. Clean up bird seed below feeders, pet foods, and fallen fruit. Secure garbage and compost in animal proof containers.

Teach children to recognize coyotes and to go inside the house (do not run) or climb up on a swing or deck and yell if they are approached.

Close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds that coyotes or other animals may use.

Educate your neighbors. Ask them to follow these same steps.