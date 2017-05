NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police are warning drivers to avoid Route 12 after a car crashed into a pole earlier this morning.

Police say that one lane of Laurel Hill Avenue/ Route 12 will be closed most of the morning. A car crashed into a telephone pole causing it to fall into the street early this morning.

No one was hurt as a result of this crash, but one lane of the road will be closed for several hours pending pole repair.

Drivers are encouraged to seek and alternate route.