State Senator sees need for more small businesses in cities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Small businesses make up the fabric of our communities, but one state Senator says there are still not enough of them in certain communities.

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our local communities and yet State Senator Doug McCrory says there aren’t enough of them in the communities that may need them most.

“A larger effort needs to be placed on smaller businesses especially in communities like New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport, all those communities considered disadvantaged.”

It’s why he’s working now to get the word out about the minority business initiative, a subset of the state’s small business express program that provides an opportunity to start up a business, or expand one that’s already operating.

“Maybe they wanted more, more merchandizing, they want more supplies, they might want to do a renovation that will cost $20-$30 thousand dollar they might not have on hand. This program will give them the opportunity to receive loans, grants, to do those types of things they need to do to just get themselves up to the next level. ”

Businesses can get somewhere between $10 and $250 thousand dollars. It’s been successful statewide but he wants to see more innercity applications coming in.

You can apply by visiting the state’s economic and community development website. The money was protected in the state budget and now he wants to see it provide opportunities to someone who might not otherwise get the chance.

“Larger companies many times don’t give them opportunities, but the mom and pop type business would give that person an opportunity. That’s why it’s so important to give opportunity to those people who don’t necessarily have them. “