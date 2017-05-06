Thousands fight heart disease and stroke at the Greater New Haven Heart Walk

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The gloomy weather on Saturday didn’t dampen the spirits at the Greater New Haven Heart Walk.

Thousands laced up at Savin Rock Park in West Haven to fight heart disease and stroke.

It is the number one killer in the country.

News 8 spoke with one woman who went into heart failure last year after coming down with the flu. A virus then attacked her heart.

“So by the miracles of three machines running my heart and amazing doctors that I’m here today to be able to walk. I always thought heart failure happened to older people who did not take care of themselves. I took care of myself and it happened to me,” Laura Terranova, a Heart Walk Participant said.

News 8’s own Anne Craig helped kick off the festivities.

All of the money raised goes to the American Heart Association.

