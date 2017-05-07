Golfer wins new vehicle in golf tournament in Old Saybrook

Courtesy: Old Saybrook Fire Department

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Lyme is now the owner of a 2017 Buick Cascada.

Mark Ennis of East Lyme won a 2017 Buick Cascada at the 6th Annual Old Saybrook Fire Department Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Fenwick Golf Course. He sank a 217 yard hole-in-one on the second green of the course.

The 2017 Buick Cascada was sponsored by Saybrook Buick GMC and President Tom Pipoli. Saybrook Buick GMC has sponsored the hole-in-one for three years, but Ennis is the first golfer to ever win.

The golf tournament is an annual fundraiser for the Old Saybrook Fire Department.

