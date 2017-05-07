Immigrant students demand votes on college aid bills

- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant college students who live in the country illegally are planning a trip to the state Capitol to call on lawmakers to vote on two bills that would open up institutional financial aid to them.

Organizers say about a dozen students will deliver petitions signed by thousands of people to House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) on Tuesday.

Connecticut allows students without legal permission to be in the U.S. to pay in-state tuition, as long as they have spent at least two years at a state high school. But they can’t apply for any government money, including institutional financial aid that’s directly funded by student tuition payments.

Opponents have argued that allowing the students to access financial aid would mean less money for those in the country legally.

