Malloy’s office: Layoff notices could come at end of week

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration says the first round of layoff notices may be issued in the coming days, unless a labor concession agreement is reached soon.

Chris McClure, a spokesman for the Democratic governor’s budget office, says the first of approximately 1,100 workers could receive notices by the end of this week. Malloy is seeking $700 million in givebacks from state workers to help fill what has grown into a projected $2.3 billion hole in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Last month, Malloy announced his administration developed a “statewide workforce reduction contingency plan.” Collective bargaining units were formally notified about the plan, a step that’s required under the labor contracts before layoff notices can be issued.

Malloy has said he hopes the plan won’t be necessary.

