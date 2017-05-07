Man caught with loaded gun after fleeing car crash in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly found with a gun after fleeing from his own car after an accident on Friday night.

Trumbull Police have arrested 22-year-old Latrell Eppes of Bridgeport after he crashed a 2016 Hyundai Accent into two parked cars near the intersection of Frenchtown Road. After the accident, he fled on foot, but was found nearby on Lakeside Drive. Officers say witnesses reported that two other occupants had fled from the vehicle with Eppes, but they were not located.

According to police, Eppes tried to escape, then stopped, prepared to fight and made threats that he would shoot the officers. When he charged at the officers, he was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. Officers say a resident nearby later found a .40 caliber Bersa Thunder handgun in a garbage can. The gun was loaded with a high-capacity magazine, officers say and police officers discovered that the gun’s serial numbers had been filed off.

Eppes is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm and high-capacity magazine, carrying a weapon without a permit and while under the influence, altering the identification number on a gun, threatening and interfering with an officer, reckless operation (of a motor vehicle) and evading responsibility for leaving the scene of the vehicle crash.

He is being held on a $105,000 bond and will be in court on May 22.