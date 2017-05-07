Man living in Preston arrested for crimes in Georgia

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers have arrested a man who was living in Preston who was wanted on felony child molestation charges in Georgia.

Officials say 45-year-old Artemio Sanchez of Route 164 was wanted for failing to appear in a court in Georgia to face multiple felony charges that include child molestation, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

According to officers, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia contacted the Preston resident State Troopers with information indication Sanchez may be living in Preston.

The resident troopers collaborated with state police and charged Sanchez with being a fugitive from justice on Friday. He’s due to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Monday.