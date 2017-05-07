Man suffers potentially life threatening injuries in motorcycle accident in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered what police are calling potentially life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident on Friday night.

Police say around 10:07 p.m., they were called to the area of 275 Terryville Road where officers found a motorcycle operator suffering from potential life threatening injuries. The motorcycle operator was identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Lozier of Terryville. He was flown to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A preliminary investigation reports that Lozier had been traveling west on Terryville Road when he left the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Lozier was the only person on the motorcycle, officials say.

The department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the crash is asked to call Bristol Police Department‘s Traffic Division at (860) 584-3030.