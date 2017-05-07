More than 500 people participate in March of Dimes in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 500 people came out to Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven on Sunday.

All of them were walking for March of Dimes. They were raising money to prevent premature births, birth defects and infant mortality.

Jacqueline O’Connor was born at just 25 weeks, weighing only one pound, four ounces. Now she’s made it her mission to help other premature babies.

“I spent 77 days in the Yale NICU. I’m now 22 years old and aspiring to be a NICU nurse. I just became a nurse earlier this year,” she said.

Each year in the state, more than 3,000 babies are born premature.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta was the emcee for this year’s event.

