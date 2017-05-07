Mother’s Day Tea Party at the Phelps-Hatheway House & Garden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mother’s Day is just one week away and this morning Lynn Mervosh stopped by our studio to talk about the CT landmarks Mother’s Day Tea Party at the Phelps-Hatheway House and Garden.

To learn more about the event watch the video above; below are the event details provided by the Phelps-Hatheway House and Garden.

“Honor your mother or other special person in your life with this unique experience in one of CT’s most lovely settings. A tour of the house & gardens will conclude with a traditional tea service featuring savory sandwiches, scones with homemade lemon curd & jam, quiche, cake & tea served by Mrs. Phelps!

Learn about the significant social & political roles that tea played during the Revolutionary War & the years that followed. Young guests are welcome to don a period costume for the afternoon.”

Admission is $25 per adult/$20 for CTL Members; $15 per child.

Register at phelps.hatheway@ctlandmarks.org or call (860) 668-0055.