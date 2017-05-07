New Haven FD respond to 2-alarm fire on Blatchley Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Blatchley Avenue early Sunday evening.

According to New Haven Fire Department, the fire is at a residence at 266 Blatchley Avenue.

The Fire Department tweeted out that the fire has been upgraded to a two alarm fire.

2 alarm — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 7, 2017

There is no word on what started the fire or the extent of the damage. There is also no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

