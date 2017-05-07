Perdue chicken sausage recalled for extraneous materials

(WTNH) — A food company in Georgia is now recalling some of its sausage links because they may be contaminated with plastic materials.

The recall involves 24-ounce packages of the “Perdue Italian-Style Organic Chicken Sausage.”

So far, no injuries have been reported and only three customers have complained about finding blue plastic in their sausages.

The company says about 2,000 pounds of the recalled meat have been shipped to distributors in Connecticut and Maryland.

If you have purchased it, food safety officials say you should not eat it.