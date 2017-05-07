Plainfield Police ask for public’s help identifying people in debit card fraud

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in connection to a debit card fraud that took place last month.

A debit card was stolen from the ATM at the Eastern Savings Bank in Plainfield and was used to purchase items in the Norwich area at the Norwich Walmart.

Police say although the surveillance photos are not the best quality, if you have any information that may be used to identify these people or their vehicle, Plainfield Police want to hear from you. You can call them at (860) 564-0804.