Real estate agents to rally for a ‘Connecticut we can sell’

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Association of REALTORS is urging state lawmakers to “give us a Connecticut we can sell” as they craft a new two-year budget.

The group is planning a rally on Tuesday in Bushnell Park in Hartford, near the state Capitol, to “encourage an open dialogue to find solutions for the difficult issues we face in the state.” The fiscal year that begins July 1 is now projected to be $2.3 billion deficit while the second year of the next two-year budget could be $2.7 billion in the red.

Connecticut’s main spending account is typically about $18 billion.

Association officials say their members are on the front lines every day and see people moving out-of-state because of employment concerns, the cost of living, infrastructure issues and high taxes.