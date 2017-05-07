Ride 4 Justin motorcycle ride takes place in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In Southington on Sunday, there was a charity motorcycle ride known as the Ride 4 Justin.
Meteorologist Kevin Arnone was at the event.
12th annual “Ride for Justin”! Here with the family. Great event today celebrating the life of Justin who tragically passed away pic.twitter.com/aL5p0Gppkj
— Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) May 7, 2017
The event is held in honor of Justin Wisniewski, a firefighter who died back in 2005 during a training session.
All of the money raised goes towards a scholarship fund in Justin’s name.