Spring cleaning for the body, soul, and plate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Most of us only think of spring cleaning for our homes, but a new group of holistic professionals think it’s also the ideal time to refresh your mind, body and dinner plate. The Bridge Healing Arts Center features not only yoga and massages, but healthy cooking as well.

Center’s Director Vera Halina, and chef Jeanne Tennis stopped by our kitchen this morning with a healthy recipe perfect for spring entertaining.

Recipe for the cacao tofu pudding layers:
1 package silken, organic tofu
1/3 cup unsweetened cacao powder
3 Tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ginger powder
A pinch of sea salt

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend at a high speed until smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the sides several times.
Using a spoon or piping bag, place a layer of the cacao pudding into your glasses/dishes using approximately 2/3 of the cacao pudding. Reserve the remaining cacao pudding in a bowl to use as a top layer. Place your parfaits and the bowl of reserved cacao pudding in the refrigerator to set while you make the strawberry tofu pudding.

Recipe for the strawberry tofu pudding:
1 package of silken, organic tofu
I package of fresh or frozen strawberries (or raspberries, dark cherries or blueberries)
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
2 Tablespoons of maple syrup
Blend at a high speed in a food processor until smooth and creamy.

Spoon or pipe this strawberry pudding onto your set cacao pudding layer in your parfait glasses. Top with remaining cacao pudding using a spoon. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. Garnish just before serving with fresh mint leaves, edible flowers, candied ginger or shaved chocolate. This recipe can be easily doubled or tripled and can be made one or two days ahead of time.

What does holistic medicine refer to?

Holistic simply refers to treating the person as a whole to encourage the body to heal itself. Nutritionists and yoga instructors fall under the same umbrella as acupuncturists, naturopaths and energy healers. Holistic practices can be used in conjunction with those prescribed by conventional doctors. The goal of all holistic treatments is to balance the mind, body and spirit.

What exactly is a macrobiotic diet?

Macrobiotic literally means “Great Life” and strives to align our diet and lifestyle practices with the cycles of nature. Macrobiotics focuses on the five seasons and their corresponding energies much like Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) does. By adjusting our foods and methods of cooking each season, we are able to provide our body with meals which nourish each of our internal organs.

Visit BridgeHAC.com for more information.

