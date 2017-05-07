Well this sure isn’t fun!

Trust me, I know you’re frustrated. It’s May, you want warm weather…you’ve already gotten warm weather in the winter. Indeed our temperatures are cooler than normal. How much cooler?

Shoreline: Average high temp is 65°

Inland: Average high temp is 69°

Here were the high temperatures earlier today:

If it helps make it less frustrating, last year the high temperature was 55 degrees on this date. Did it help? Yeah, didn’t think so.

Regardless of your opinion on the cool temperatures, get used to this below average theme because we have more cool temps in the forecast.

The other issue we’re facing is that we have frost likely inland for the next handful of days. Here is the potential:

Thanks to an area of low pressure that’s sitting and spinning near us, we will continue to see days and days of winds out of the north and northwest. Thanks to that, our temps will be below average for much of the week. High pressure builds in on Thursday so that will give us a few nice days. After that, some rain may return next weekend but don’t cancel the Mother’s Day plans just yet!