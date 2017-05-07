Woman burned by bible camp heater awarded $1.4 million

By Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A woman who was severely burned by a propane heater has been awarded $1.4 million in a negligence lawsuit against a Connecticut bible camp.

Nicole Andrew was visiting her boyfriend at the Mountain Lake Bible Camp in Warren in January 2014 when her flannel shirt caught fire while she was standing about an arm’s length away from the heater. Andrew, who was 19 at the time, suffered burns on 90 percent of her back.

The Connecticut Law Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qAAQ0s ) that a six-person jury awarded Andrew $1.4 million last month in her lawsuit accusing the camp of failing to warn her of the potential dangers of the heater.

The camp’s lawyers have asked a judge to overturn the verdict, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the camp was negligent.

