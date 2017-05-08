Congresswoman Esty to highlight importance of Mixmaster

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty will be in Waterbury on Monday, May 8 to visit the Mixmaster.

She plans to talk about the importance of the Mixmaster project for Connecticut and the need for future infrastructure investments.

Specifically how projects in central and northwestern Connecticut would benefit from increased investment in infrastructure and transportation.

This is happening Monday morning, starting around 11:30 a.m. at Library Park on Grand Street. From Library Park, Esty will lead a group walk down to the Waterbury MetroNorth Train Station parking lot, which is located under the underbelly of the Mixmaster.