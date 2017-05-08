Connecticut among best states for working moms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Mother’s Day less than a week away and more than 70% of moms in the workforce, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms and found that Connecticut was one of the best.

In order to help ease the burden on mothers who work, WalletHub’s analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from female unemployment rates to day-care quality. Below are their findings:

Best States for Working Moms

Vermont Minnesota New Jersey Delaware Connecticut Massachusetts Maine Rhode Island New York Illinois

Worst States for Working Moms

Alabama Louisiana Nevada Arizona Alaska Mississippi Idaho New Mexico West Virginia Wyoming

New York has the highest day-care quality score , 116, which is five times better than in Idaho, registering the lowest at 23.

, 116, which is five times better than in Idaho, registering the lowest at 23. Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary , 9.87 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 26.70 percent.

, 9.87 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 26.70 percent. The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents , 52.51, which is 28.2 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at 1.86.

, 52.51, which is 28.2 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at 1.86. South Dakota has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives , 79.39 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 25.81 percent.

, 79.39 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 25.81 percent. Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty , 26.5 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 51.0 percent.

, 26.5 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 51.0 percent. Virginia has the highest median women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living) , $42,814, which is 1.9 times higher than in Hawaii, registering the lowest at $22,645.

, $42,814, which is 1.9 times higher than in Hawaii, registering the lowest at $22,645. North Dakota has the lowest female unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.5 percent.