Connecticut among best states for working moms

By Published:
(File: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Mother’s Day less than a week away and more than 70% of moms in the workforce, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms and found that Connecticut was one of the best.

In order to help ease the burden on mothers who work, WalletHub’s analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from female unemployment rates to day-care quality. Below are their findings:

Best States for Working Moms

  1. Vermont
  2. Minnesota
  3. New Jersey
  4. Delaware
  5. Connecticut
  6. Massachusetts
  7. Maine
  8. Rhode Island
  9. New York
  10. Illinois

Worst States for Working Moms

  1. Alabama
  2. Louisiana
  3. Nevada
  4. Arizona
  5. Alaska
  6. Mississippi
  7. Idaho
  8. New Mexico
  9. West Virginia
  10. Wyoming
  • New York has the highest day-care quality score, 116, which is five times better than in Idaho, registering the lowest at 23.
  • Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary, 9.87 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 26.70 percent.
  • The District of Columbia has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents, 52.51, which is 28.2 times more than in Idaho, registering the fewest at 1.86.
  • South Dakota has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives, 79.39 percent, which is 3.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 25.81 percent.
  • Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty, 26.5 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, registering the highest at 51.0 percent.
  • Virginia has the highest median women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living), $42,814, which is 1.9 times higher than in Hawaii, registering the lowest at $22,645.
  • North Dakota has the lowest female unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.5 percent.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s