Connecticut court to release ruling on Kennedy cousin Skakel

Michael Skakel listens as a judge speaks at a hearing, Nov. 21, 2014.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel is set to learn whether he will get a new trial in the killing of a girl in 1975 when they were teenage neighbors in a wealthy Connecticut enclave.

The Connecticut Supreme Court will decide Monday on a request by Skakel’s lawyers to reconsider its 4-3 ruling in December to reinstate his murder conviction in the bludgeoning of Martha Moxley in Greenwich. A lower court overturned the 2002 conviction, citing mistakes made by Skakel’s trial lawyer.

Among arguments by Skakel’s appellate lawyers are that trial lawyer Michael Sherman failed to argue Skakel’s brother could have been the killer.

Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel. He was serving 20 years to life in prison when he was freed after the 2013 ruling.

