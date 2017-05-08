Connecticut Kicks off Vineyard Passport Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to get out and enjoy the spring weather than by taking a tour of Connecticut’s 37 wineries to potentially win a trip to Spain.

The Department of Agriculture is kicking off the annual passport to Connecticut farm wineries program, it provides people with a booklet that is designed to look like an actual passport. The Passport, as it’s aptly called, encourages people to obtain at least 16 of the potential 38 stamps to enter to win a number of prizes, including a two-week trip for two to Spain!

Now there are some rules to the contest:

You must be at least 21 years of age to take part in the program.

You must be present to get your passport stamped.

We only allow one passport per person in the drawing.

There are prizes available for some of the top contenders:

Grand Prize #1: For those who have 34 or more stamps in their passport, you are entered into a two-week trip for two, including airfare and lodging, to Benalmadena Palace, Hotel and Spa in Benalmádena Costa, Málaga, Spain, the first two weeks of February (from February 5 – February 18, 2018). In addition, this elite group of passport participants are entered into a second drawing for A Round Trip Chauffered Limousine to the Connecticut Wine Festival, with up to eight guests.

Grand Prize #2: A two-week trip for two, including airfare and lodging, Benalmadena Palace, Hotel and Spa in Benalmádena Costa, Málaga, Spain from mid-February to early March (February 19 – March 5, 2018).

First Prize: A pair of 14k White gold diamond studs, total weight is .40 Carats valued at $800! By Marie’s Jewelry in Waterbury, CT.

Second Prize: A limousine wine tour on a Sunday of your choice for eight people to Connecticut wineries. Prize provided by Gateway Limousines, Waterbury, CT.

15 Third Prizes: An overnight get-away for two to the La Quinta of Danbury, Danbury, CT.

37 Fourth Prizes: A certificate for two bottles of wine from a 2017 passport-participating Connecticut farm winery.

The program begins May 5, 2017. Pick up a passport to start stamping at a 2017 participating winery. This year, the last day to turn in your passport is November 5, 2017. You must turn in your passport at the end of the season at a participating winery to be included in the drawings. The prize drawing will be held December 7, 2017. The complete rules of the program can be found in the passport.

For more information on this program you can click here.