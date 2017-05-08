Coyote kills family dog in New London

(WTNH)–For Giovanna Taitague, Poochie was a best friend and a bright spot in every day.

“Coming home from school I would always come home and I used to scream her name and she would always jump up, like be happy,” said Giovanna.

But today Poochie wasn’t there to greet her. The dog, a two year old bichon frise, was killed on Saturday morning after a coyote attacked in their New London neighborhood. Mom Jacqueline said Poochie had gone outside on Harbor Lane and in a matter of minutes they couldn’t find her.

“My daughter was standing right there at the last stair and she looks that way to the next door neighbors and that’s where she said, mom, Poochie is dead. I’m like what do you mean Poochie is dead? She said look mom, right there, the coyote is on top of her,” said Jacqueline Taitague.

Two days after losing their pup their emotions run high and so do their fears.

“She was a friendly dog. She used to, like my mom said, she used to go up to anybody. That’s probably what she did to the coyote,” said Giovanna.

“My kids are like terrified to go outside now. Like they didn’t want to go to school this morning. I had to tell them no, it’s okay, you know we can bring you to the bus stop and you don’t you know have to wait,” said Jacqueline.

According to the Humane Society website a person is more likely to die from being struck by a golf ball or a champagne cork than they are from a coyote attack. The Taitague family says given this coyote attacked in the broad daylight and how it happened, they’re not sure.

Jacqueline said her husband honked the horn to try to scare the animal off. They also grabbed large sticks and tried to make noise. The coyote remained calm and didn’t budge. When it finally walked away it did so slowly.

Police are urging residents to use caution. They recommend pet owners keep their animals on a leash, and residents should never feed a coyote or leave food outside. They also say now is a good time to make sure your kids know what a coyote looks like, and should know that if they see one they should walk not run inside.

The Taitague’s hope their grief and genuine concern for other animals in the neighborhood is motivation for authorities to do more to keep wild animals from roaming their streets.

“Nobody has came over and said hey this is what we’re gonna do. This is what, nothing. Nothing is being done,” said Jacqueline.