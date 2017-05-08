Cruisin’ Connecticut – POUND Drum Stick Fitness

Published:
pound fitness drum stick west haven ct

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to West Haven, home of Simply Dance and “POUND” fitness.

POUND is the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the energizing experience of drumming. The 45 minute classes are Mondays at 7pm and Saturdays at 9am

The class involves choreographed drumming to about 12 different songs. The workout provides cardio, ab and strength training with non-stop dance and movement with the 1/4 lbs. “rip sticks.”

Learn more about Simply Dance and POUND Fitness, and visit their location: 973 Boston Post Rd. West Haven, CT 06516

