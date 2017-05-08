Driver does 360 and gets arrested for DUI

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Ledyard Police Office saw a motor vehicle do a 360 degree spinout on Route 2 early Saturday morning and pulled over the vehicle, charging the driver with a DUI.

Police say Byron Gomez-Rodriguez failed a field sobriety test and was arrested without incident.

According to police he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lanes of Route 2 at 2:24 a.m. and crossed over the double yellow center line, nearly striking the cement barriers on the eastbound shoulder.

In addition to being charged with DUI, Gomez-Rodriguez is also charged with failure to drive right, operating without a license and having no insurance.