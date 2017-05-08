Early outlook: Some rain for Mother’s Day weekend

A mainly cool and occasionally cloudy weather pattern will last through the workweek, and the changes that are on the way for the weekend may not be for the better. Odds are increasing for at least some showers on Saturday and/or Sunday. It’s still early, but the most likely time frame for rain is from 12 pm Saturday until 12 pm Sunday.

The best news about this forecast is that there is still plenty of time for it to change. At this point, there is a 60-70% chance of at least a half-inch of rain, and that does not offer too much optimism for drastic changes in the coming days. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday or Sunday, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as there will likely be some changes to the timing and intensity of any rain heading our way.

When will this dreary and cool weather pattern break? It will likely be dry and pleasant in the middle of next week, with near-normal temperatures. Normal highs will be in the 70s inland and upper 60s at the Shoreline next week.

