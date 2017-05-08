Federal home heating assistance program is safe, for now

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Home heating oil delivery (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

MILTON, Vt. (AP) — The federal program that helps low-income people heat their homes in the winter and cool them in the summer has been saved from elimination in the just-passed federal budget.

But the debate about funding for the next heating season won’t be known until later this year.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help pay their energy bills.

In March, President Donald Trump proposed cutting about 10 percent from the current fiscal year’s LIHEAP (LYE’-heep) budget. He also proposed entirely eliminating the program for the federal budget that begins Oct. 1. That would include the 2017-2018 heating season.

Congress restored funding for this year. The debate about next year is upcoming.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s