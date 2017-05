NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire broke out on the roof of a New Haven building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a building on Congress Avenue and Howard Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. for a working fire. The fire was quickly put out and there were no reports of injuries.

The building is a co-op, partially used by Yale University and the city of New Haven.

Officials tell News 8 that the fire was on the roof near an air condition unit. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.