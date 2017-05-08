Hundreds gather on Capitol steps for advancement of women’s rights

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hundreds gathered on the steps of the capitol in support of the advancement of women’s rights.

Many participated in the women’s march on Washington and they are now in Connecticut letting lawmakers know they want equal rights. For some it was about equal pay, others equal healthcare.

For Jillian Gilchrest it was about stopping the abuse of women.

“For me particular, it is about violence against women. And so in particular this president just doesn’t stand for any of the values I stand for,” Gilchrest said.

The idea, no matter what the issue, was that everyone must come together to speak as one voice.

Siama Hussein talked about hate.

“My issue is that I am a Muslim woman and I experience hate differently than the LGBT community then the individuals who might be fighting against violence and hate,” Hussein said.

Beforehand the group gathered in the atrium of the LOB. They wanted to go door to door to lawmakers to make sure their message gets down to the grassroots level.

They said they want to look the lawmakers in the eye and tell them exactly what kind of changes they want. Sarah Raskin, who is heading up Women’s March Connecticut, says there are 14 bills in all that they are pushing to lawmakers.

“They all have to do with civil rights human rights and justice. And so that takes a different shape in some of the different bills,” Raskin said.

They are not alone, as other women in other states were doing the same. It was all part of the women’s march on Washington.