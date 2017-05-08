In The Bender Kitchen: Jenn Press-Arata’s breakfast pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You can see Jenn Press-Arata cooking breakfast pizza with her 3-year-old Emma Reese.
Ingredients:
1 tube original crescent roll
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
3 slices fresh mozzarella
Handful of roasted garlic cloves
Handful of arugula
Handful of chives, finely diced
About a quarter block of manchego cheese, grated
3 eggs
4 thin slices of prosciutto
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Fig balsamic for drizzling (or balsamic reduction)
Dollop of creme fraiche for garnish
Instructions:
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.
Mold entire tube of crescent dough into a ball, then spread into a circle on a parchment lined baking sheet. Stretch it as large as you can without forming holes.
Brush with olive oil.
Evenly disperse garlic cloves. Tear each mozzarella slice into quarters and spread over dough. Crack eggs onto dough, keeping them towards center so the liquid stays contained.
Generously grate manchego over top.
Break up pieces of prosciutto onto dough.
Sprinkle arugula over top
Season with kosher salt and pepper
Bake pie for 15-20 minutes, cooking egg yolk mostly through in center, and allowing dough to turn lightly golden.
Top with a dollop of creme fraiche in center
Garnish with a drizzle of fig balsamic and more chives
Eat and enjoy for Mother’s Day brunch or any day of the year! For more information visit thatssojenn.com.