In The Bender Kitchen: Jenn Press-Arata’s breakfast pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You can see Jenn Press-Arata cooking breakfast pizza with her 3-year-old Emma Reese.

Ingredients:

1 tube original crescent roll

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

3 slices fresh mozzarella

Handful of roasted garlic cloves

Handful of arugula

Handful of chives, finely diced

About a quarter block of manchego cheese, grated

3 eggs

4 thin slices of prosciutto

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Fig balsamic for drizzling (or balsamic reduction)

Dollop of creme fraiche for garnish

finished breakfast pizza In The Bender Kitchen: Jenn Press Aratas breakfast pizza

 

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Mold entire tube of crescent dough into a ball, then spread into a circle on a parchment lined baking sheet. Stretch it as large as you can without forming holes.

Brush with olive oil.

Evenly disperse garlic cloves. Tear each mozzarella slice into quarters and spread over dough. Crack eggs onto dough, keeping them towards center so the liquid stays contained.

Generously grate manchego over top.

Break up pieces of prosciutto onto dough.

Sprinkle arugula over top

Season with kosher salt and pepper

Bake pie for 15-20 minutes, cooking egg yolk mostly through in center, and allowing dough to turn lightly golden.

Top with a dollop of creme fraiche in center

Garnish with a drizzle of fig balsamic and more chives

 

Eat and enjoy for Mother’s Day brunch or any day of the year! For more information visit thatssojenn.com.

