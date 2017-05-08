Inexpensive Mother’s Day gift ideas

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Mother’s Day is next weekend and if you haven’t gotten the woman in your life a gift yet – we’re helping you get ready all week long. We are stretching your dollar with some affordable ideas to brighten her day!

While most moms are only looking for a little peace and quiet or perhaps a nap. It’s always nice to treat her to a gift on top of it to show you care. It’s time to show the women in your life how much you appreciate them and if you’re stuck on a gift, Danielle Reiss with the Connecticut Post Mall showed us some popular ideas this year.

“You definitely want to brighten moms look for Mother’s Day,” Reiss said.

From fun accessories to bright tote bags there are a lot of ways to show you care while staying in budget.

“There’s the coral robe so if mom wears a robe, Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to get her a lighter robe so that material is really great from Things Remembered and you can personalize it too so you can get her name, you can get her initials, so really cute,”

A robe could pair nicely with some gifts from the Body Shop. When you spend $40 you get a free tote and $97 worth of products with it. At that rate you can get something for mom and yourself! Ulta is another one giving away a free tote this one comes with a $40 fragrance purchase. Some of these deals make it easier to shop for more than one woman.

“The buy one get one at Things Remembered, again if you’re shopping for multiple moms you can keep it probably to $25 per person. Francesca’s, a lot of their lovely items are under $20 which is really great,” Reiss added.

Sunglasses are a great way to get her ready for summer or for the mom who has everything, gift cards to a restaurant, spa or her favorite store is a great idea. And you can pair it with a fun novelty item to spruce up her home and show her you care.

We are going to be helping you out all week! Tuesday at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Connecticut we’ll show you some “Do It Yourself” ideas in case the kids want to make something special for mom.