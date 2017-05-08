Library will auction off vintage Porsche in fundraiser

KENT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut library is bringing back its car auction fundraiser with some flair.

The Republican-American reports that Kent Memorial Library is auctioning a 1998 Porsche Boxster convertible. Co-President of the Kent Library Association Jim Blackketter says the auctions are popular.

Proceeds of the auction will benefit the library’s budget. The library gets 70 percent of its income from fundraising, so auctions like these are important.

Residents can also enter the raffle to win theater tickets from the Sharon Playhouse.

Tickets for the Porsche go on sale this month. A drawing will be held during the Kent Pumpkin Run on Oct. 29.

