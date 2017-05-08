Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Fill Fraudulent Prescription

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)- A man from New York was arrested in Greenwich after police say he tried to fill a prescription that wasn’t his. Police say 21-year-old Matthew Tyrell tried filling that fraudulent prescription at the CVS on West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.

Tyrell is facing the following charges: obtain controlled substance by forgery, forgery, and criminal attempt. Police say Tyrell was given a $500 bond which he posted. Tyrell is due in Stamford Superior Court later this month, on May 19.