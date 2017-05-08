Minor injuries in Plainville crash involving tractor trailer

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people transported to the hospital following crash involving tractor trailer in Plainville.

On Sunday night, three vehicles were pulled over on the side of I-84 eastbound near exit 32 in Plainville. Investigators say, a tractor trailer was attempting to merge, but failed to see that the vehicles in the right lane were stopped.

The tractor trailer then crashed into the back of the last of the three cars. Five ambulances responded to the scene. The driver and the passenger of the second vehicle in line were transported to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

The tractor trailer driver, Kevin Osborne of Kentucky, is now being charged with Failure to drive at a reasonable distance.